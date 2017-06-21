You are here
American Airlines chief seeking Wall Street buy-in
Airline is positioned to earn US$5 billion annually before taxes in an average year, says Parker
Dallas
THIS should be a great time to run the world's largest airline. Profits are fat, travel demand is setting records, and Warren Buffett recently delivered a huge vote of confidence.
Instead, American Airlines is trailing the market again after a lacklustre 2016 and a 21 per
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg