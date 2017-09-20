You are here

Home > Transport

Asia tanker rates hit multi-month high as vessels divert to US, Mexico

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 3:53 PM

[SINGAPORE] Freight rates for oil product tankers in Asia hit a multi-month high this week on reduced availability as vessels were diverted to ship fuel to the US and Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Some bigger tankers are also being used as temporary storage for gasoil as traders hold fuel on expectations of tighter supply and improved demand in the fourth quarter. This has compounded the shortage of vessels.

Oil trader Winson Oil, for instance, has been aggressively buying in Singapore, snapping up millions of gasoil barrels.

Rates for Long-Range 1 (LR1) tankers, which carry about 55,000 tonnes, climbed to a near nine-month high for the Middle East to Japan route CFRT-ME-JAP2 on the World Scale (WS), a shipping index benchmark, at 143 WS on Sept 18.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rates for LR2 tankers, which carry around 75,000 tonnes, were near a one-month high for the same route CFRT-ME-JAP at 119 WS point on Sept 18.

LRs are used to ship mainly naphtha from the Middle East to Japan, but they are also used by the Middle East, India, Singapore and South Korea among others, to ship gasoil and jet fuel to various countries.

However, there has been a recent rush to use LR tankers and smaller medium-range tankers to ship middle distillates to the US and Latin America.

Although US demand has waned as refineries have gradually come back on line since Hurricane Harvey struck late last month, several vessels are still in Europe, which had been shipping fuel to the US.

The WS points for medium-range (MR) tankers from Singapore to Japan, for example hit 203 on Sept 18, a 38 per cent jump from 147 on Aug 1, data from a shipping brokerage showed.

The rate for MRs serving the Singapore-Australia route at 260 WS points was nearly 20 per cent higher than 217 WS points on Aug 1.

"Hurricane Harvey, Irma and the earthquake in Mexico have given support to tanker demand and increased the shipping flows from Far East/Singapore to US West Coast/Mexico as well as the Middle East/West Coast India to US East Coast," said a source who monitors shipping fixtures.

The same source estimated that some 15 to 20 middle-range tankers and some 10 to 15 LR1s were fixed to ship product between Asia, US West Coast and Mexico.

Even before storms and earthquake had struck the US and Mexico, prompting refineries there to shut, freight rates for MRs were trending up because of Middle Eastern demand for fuel.

"I think the rates will remain high until mid-October at least. It usually takes about one month for the ships to turn around from the US back to North Asia," said a second source who tracks tankers.

REUTERS

Transport

Swissco judicial managers get US$28.5m offer from white knight investor

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

Maersk sells oil tankers to owner, opening door to Mitsui

New Zealand fuel shortage disrupts air travel just days before poll

Flights, trains in turmoil as rains hit Mumbai

Airbus opens China A330 plant amid market push

Editor's Choice

2017-07-19T093611Z_690916341_RC13D244BEF0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-BUSINESS.JPG
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX carrots for good compliance? One idea mooted is fast-track approval

BT_20170920_JUTOYS20_3093366.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Consumer

Toys 'R' Us files for bankruptcy protection in US

BT_20170920_SIAS20_3093489.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

BT journalists win SIAS top and special awards

Most Read

1 Hot Stock: ComfortDelGro stock falls after losing tender to rival SMRT
2 Property agents face prospect of tech takeover
3 Strong rebound expected for small car COE premium
4 Taking stock three years after oil rout
5 Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Marine, IPC, Rowsley
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

COE 17618480.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Transport

Singapore's small car COE rebounds on strong demand

Sep 20, 2017
Companies & Markets

Poh Tiong Choon chairman makes S$1.30/shr takeover offer

gpisw1200917.jpg
Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Electronics manufacturing roadmap eyes 2,100 new jobs, S$22b in value-add by 2020: Iswaran

Sep 20, 2017
Government & Economy

Temasek leads US$300m investment in electric scooter maker

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening