You are here

Home > Transport

Aston Martin boosts IPO prospects on DB11 lift as Brexit weighs

Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 07:44

2017-08-25T105114Z_1102872331_RC1B16399F10_RTRMADP_3_ASTONMARTIN-RESULTS.JPG
Aston Martin Holdings Ltd surged to its third consecutive quarterly profit on robust demand for the new DB11 sports car, putting the UK automaker in a better position for a potential share sale even as Brexit clouds its longer-term outlook.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[FRANKFURT] Aston Martin Holdings Ltd surged to its third consecutive quarterly profit on robust demand for the new DB11 sports car, putting the UK automaker in a better position for a potential share sale even as Brexit clouds its longer-term outlook.

The company, whose high-end sports cars featured in James Bond films, has been eliminating jobs and and expanding its model range to reverse six years of losses. In a bid to follow a trail blazed by Italian rival Ferrari NV, the Gaydon, England-based carmaker could consider an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange as early as next year, people familiar with the matter said in May.

A stock sale is "a natural point of speculation" given Aston Martin's ownership structure, chief financial officer Mark Wilson said Friday in an interview. Any decision would have to be made by the closely held company's shareholders and not the management board, he said, reiterating earlier comments.

The carmaker's owners include Italian private equity company Investindustrial SpA and a Kuwaiti investment consortium, while Mercedes-Benz parent Daimler AG owns a small stake.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Aston Martin posted pretax earnings for the second quarter after delivering more autos and charging customers more for them, and "there's a possibility, an increasing possibility, that we might be able to report a profit on a full-year basis this year already," Mr Wilson said.

At the same time, government talks on the UK's exit from the European Union pose "a big unknown" for long-term trade issues such as tariffs the carmaker might face in EU countries.

Generating positive cash flow might take slightly longer than returning to profit, even though Aston Martin made substantial progress in the first half of the year, the CFO said.

Chief executive officer Andy Palmer, who took charge three years ago, is pushing to widen the brand's appeal. The company plans to start production of the family-friendly DBX crossover as well as an electric version of the Rapide coupe in 2019. Other models in the works include special editions of the Vanquish sports car line.

Second-quarter pretax profit totalled £15.2 million (S$26.49 million) compared with a £52.6 million loss a year earlier, as revenue almost doubled to 222 million euros (S$356.61 million), Aston Martin said in a statement. Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation will amount to £175 million, it said, compared with an earlier £170 million forecast.

First-half profit on that basis surged almost fivefold, as deliveries jumped 67 per cent and its cars' average selling price rose 25 per cent to £149,000.

BLOOMBERG

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Thousands stranded on cruise ships in the Gulf by Hurricane Harvey

VW engineer sentenced to 40 months for emissions role

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings

Japan automaker Subaru cuts profit forecast on mounting Takata recall costs

Grab to invest US$100m in Myanmar as smartphone use surges

Editor's Choice

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

BT_20170826_TODAY_3056564.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SPH divesting stakes in Mediacorp entities

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

Most Read

1 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
2 Singapore COE premiums fall across the board
3 'Make me a proposal': PM Lee responds to Razer CEO's tweets on e-payment system
4 Cromwell European Reit gets Singapore Exchange nod for S$1.6b IPO
5 Malaysian businessman Siaw Lu Howe launches mandatory takeover bid for Blumont
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170826_BTCOVER26_3056585.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Brunch

Ready. Jet Set. Fly!

BT_20170826_FEATURE26-D_3052301.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Feature

Full circle

BT_20170826_UWINSIDE26_3056517.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Opinion

Rallying the nation to stay healthy and live smart

BT_20170826_JLD2_3056413.jpg
Aug 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Govt studying plan to sell large land plots in Jurong Lake District

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening