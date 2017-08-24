Audi board to decide on management reshuffle on Monday - sources

[MUNICH] The supervisory board of Volkswagen's premium carmaker Audi will meet on Monday to decide on a management reshuffle that will see four of its seven executives leave, several people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Audi's controlling panel aims to replace the management board members overseeing production, sales, finances and personnel, they said late on Wednesday, adding that Chief Executive Rupert Stadler would remain in office.

Sources had told Reuters earlier this week that Audi's management was to be reshuffled by the start of the IAA auto show in mid-September.

Audi, which is the biggest contributor of profits to Volkswagen, is grappling with car recalls, prosecutor investigations and persistent criticism from unions and managers over the emissions scandal and its performance post-dieselgate.

REUTERS