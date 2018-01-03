You are here

Australian investigators to raise seaplane in which Compass Group CEO, family killed

Wed, Jan 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180103_ATSEAPLANE35IJL_3245127.jpg
An Australian policewoman holding a piece of debris from the seaplane that crashed on Dec 31 at Apple Tree Bay located on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

AUSTRALIA'S transport safety investigation agency said on Tuesday it plans to raise a seaplane that crashed into a Sydney river on New Year's Eve, killing six people, including the chief executive of British catering giant Compass Group plc.

Australian Transport Safety

