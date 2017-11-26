Bali eruption: AirAsia cancels Bali, Lombok flights after Sunday's eruptions

AIRASIA has canceled most of its flights in and out of Bali and Lombok following further eruptions from Mount Agung in Bali on Sunday.

The Malaysia-based budget airline announced at 3pm on Sunday that it will cancel 32 of 34 flights to and from Bali and Lombok, and reschedule the remaining two. The cancelled flights include QZ508 from Denpasar to Singapore and QZ509 from Singapore to Denpasar.

Guests whose flights are cancelled will be offered a choice of changing to a different travel time on the same route within 30 days of the original flight time without additional cost and subject to seat availability; or to retain the value of the fare in a credit account to be redeemed within 90 days, AirAsia said.

The airline said that it is "currently in close coordination with the authorities and will continually conduct risk assessments to ensure the safety of our operations".

It remained to be seen on Sunday afternoon how many other airlines would be affected after the Balinese volcano experienced its most powerful eruptions on Sunday since rumblings began in September. An ash cloud that reached up to 4 kilometres into the atmosphere led authorities on Sunday to ban flights over the area. The main airport, known colloquially as Denpasar International, sits about 70km south of the volcano and remained open.

Residents living within 6 to 7.5km to the volcano have been asked to evacuate, although some have chosen to say behind.

As at 10.13am on Sunday, Jetstar said that it had restarted flights to and from Bali after senior pilots deemed that conditions had improved sufficiently to resume flying.

Jetstar's Flight 3K243 from Singapore to Bali and 3K244 from Bali to Singapaore were delayed, however, allow for further assessments of flying conditions. Flight JQ117 from Singapore to Bali, scheduled for departure on Sunday, was cancelled on Saturday.

AirAsia's flights to and from Darwin, Australia, were both cancelled on Sunday, according to information on its website on Sunday. On Saturday, 11 flights to and from Denpasar were rescheduled or cancelled. Flight QZ509 from Singapore to Denpasar, which took off on Saturday, was turned back.

As at 2.30pm on Sunday, Singapore Airlines said that all flights to and from Denpasar are continuing as scheduled. Scoot, Singapore Airlines' low-cost brand, also indicated that flights were operating as scheduled.