You are here

Home > Transport

Berlin risks being a capital city without an airport, minister warns

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 12:10 PM

[BERLIN]Berlin risks becoming a capital without an airport if its long-delayed new flight hub fails to open on schedule, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer warned.

The saga of Berlin-Brandenburg Airport has become a running joke for Berliners since 2012, when it missed the first of many completion deadlines, and an emblem of Europe's richest country's struggle to deliver major infrastructure projects on time.

"If nothing happens then there is a danger that at the end of 2019 Berlin won't have an airport," Mr Scheuer told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Saturday, urging city officials not to shut the old Tegel Airport too soon.

City officials had planned to close the Cold War-era Tegel Airport within six months of the new airport's opening, now scheduled for October 2020. City officials were not immediately available for comment on Monday.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The new international airport's initial opening date in June 2012 was called off with only three weeks to spare, leaving airlines racing to reschedule their operations at the last minute.

Since then the project has been plagued by further delays, allegations of bribery and technical issues.

Centrally located Tegel is popular with many travellers, and Berliners voted to keep the Cold War era airport open by around 56 per cent in a non-binding referendum in September 2017.

The new airport, under construction since 2006, will also be too small on completion, as it has an initial capacity of 27 million. The two airports currently serving Berlin, Tegel and Schoenefeld, served around 30 million in 2017.

REUTERS

Transport

BMW, Toyota get reprieve in crosshairs of US-China trade spat

Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal: source

Alibaba-Backed China car startup to raise US$2.7 billion this year

US airline industry boasts overall improvements -study

Alibaba-backed China car startup to raise 17b yuan this year

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
5 United Mansion in Siglap up for collective sale with S$98m reserve price
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

image001.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Singtel, VMware to set up 'virtual sandbox' for customers to test products in hybrid cloud setting

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: DBS upgrades Ezion to 'buy'; raises 12-month target price to S$0.29

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening