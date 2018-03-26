You are here

Boeing completes Dreamliner family with first 787-10 delivery to Singapore Airlines

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 7:28 AM

SIA – the first carrier to operate the latest variant of Boeing’s Dreamliner – had earlier identified Perth and Osaka as the first two destinations which will use the new plane from May this year.
[NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina] Boeing delivered its first 787-10 Dreamliner to Singapore Airlines on Sunday, rounding out a family of lightweight jets on which the US planemaker is betting its future.

The handover took place in front of hundreds of Boeing workers as a band played loud rock-and-roll at the South Carolina plant where the carbon-composite jet is built.

The new Dreamliner was parked on the tarmac at the delivery center in front of a line of about 10 787 airplanes in various stages of completion.

Singapore Airlines, which expanded its order for 787-10s to 49 jets last year, plans to introduce the jet on services to Osaka, Japan, starting in May.

The 787-10 is built exclusively at the North Charleston plant due to its large size, which prevents the transfer of sections to Boeing's factory outside Seattle. Unlike the Washington state assembly lines, the plant, which has about 7,000 workers, is not unionised.

The aircraft, which sells for US$326 million at list prices, completes a line-up of three models starting with the 787-8 which debuted in 2011. All boast carbon-composite fabrication materials, fuel efficiency and new state-of-the-air filtration systems with higher levels of humidity in the air for long-distance flight.

The 787-10's range is 11,910 kilometres.

At 68 metres, the aircraft is 5.5 metres longer than the 787-9 and seats around 330 passengers, 40 more than the 787-9 and 88 more than the 787-8.

Europe's Airbus competes against the 787-10 with its A330neo, an upgraded version of its most-sold wide-body aircraft with fuel-efficient engines and a new cabin.

Both jets are designed for shorter flights compared with other mid-size wide-body planes, tapping into the rapid growth of trade within Asia as well as across other regions.

But after brisk initial sales, orders for both models have slowed, with Airbus selling 214 of its A330neo.

The 787-10 has 171 orders, about 13 pervcent of the total of firm orders for the 787.

The mid-sized 787-9 is the most popular variant and competes mainly with Airbus's new-generation carbon-composite A350.

The 787 and A330neo are locked in a fierce battle for sales and profits in the market for jets with around 300 seats.

Boeing looks poised to win a hotly contested order from American Airlines, beating competition from the A330neo, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

REUTERS

