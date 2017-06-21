You are here
PARIS AIRSHOW
Boeing reveals new addition to its 737 family
The US planemaker says it has more than 240 orders and commitments from at least 10 customers for new plane
Paris
BOEING unveiled a new member of its best-selling 737 aircraft range, injecting new life into a faltering civil aviation market as French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to open the Paris Airshow on Monday.
After years of booming orders, driven by rising air travel and more
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg