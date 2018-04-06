You are here
Boeing seen dodging real pain from China's tariffs
They target a generation of B-737 jets nearing the end of their production run while exempting most newer models
Beijing
AFTER reading the fine print on China's proposed aircraft tariffs, Boeing Co investors grew less alarmed about the prospect of a trade war. The threatened 25 per cent levy, which is based on an aircraft's weight, targets a generation of Boeing's 737 jetliners that are nearing the
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg