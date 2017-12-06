Brexit saps German car exports: industry federation

Car exports from Europe's powerhouse economy Germany have fallen in 2017, partly due to the weaker pound undermining British demand, the head of the nation's auto industry federation said Wednesday.

"Brexit and the related lower demand in Britain caused by exchange rates" had contributed to a two per cent fall in car exports, to 4.3 million vehicles, German Federation of the Automobile Industry (VDA) boss Matthias Wissmann said.

The pound sterling has recovered some of its initial plunge against the US dollar and the euro following the June 2016 vote that set Britain on course to leave the 28-member bloc, but remains far short of its prior levels at around 1.13 euros or US$1.34.

In the weeks before the vote, the pound hovered around 1.30 euros and US$1.45.

Britain is the biggest export market by unit sales and the second-biggest in financial terms for German automakers, as they operate relatively few local factories in the island nation.

Another reason for exports' slip this year was firms moving production of some models to factories outside Germany, Wissmann said.

Foreign production by German firms is expected to grow seven per cent to 10.8 million vehicles this year, while manufacturing at home declines two per cent to 5.6 million.

German carmakers this year accounted for around 20 per cent of global car market share, or 16.4 million vehicles, and produced around half of all new cars registered in Europe, according to VDA figures.

