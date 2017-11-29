You are here

Home > Transport

Britain to shake-up railways, could re-open closed routes

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 4:52 PM

[LONDON] Britain set out a plan to shake up its railways on Wednesday by bringing track and train operations closer together, increasing capacity by opening up some lines closed decades ago and splitting up some franchises.

Transport secretary Chris Grayling said the rail system was "bursting at the seams" after massive growth in passengers in recent years, and it needed a new model for the 2020s and beyond.

"Rail passengers deserve a more reliable, more efficient service - and I will deliver it by ending the one-size-fits-all approach of franchising and bringing together the best of the public and private sector," he said.

Passenger and freight rail services were privatised in the 1990s, when routes were grouped into franchises runs by a single operator. The rail network infrastructure is owned and managed by the government-owned Network Rail.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mr Grayling said a new generation of long-term regional partnerships, starting with the East Coast Mainline in 2020, would bring privately run trains and publicly owned track together under a single management.

His proposals also include smaller franchises, such as splitting up the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern franchise serving London and parts of the south east in 2021, and consulting on breaking up the Great Western franchise, which is currently run by FirstGroup.

The government said it would also look into reopening some of the routes closed in the "Beeching Cuts" of the 1960s, when Britain's rail network was radically scaled back in an attempt to stem losses at a time when car use was rising.

It is already planning to reopen the line from Oxford to Cambridge, and said it would identify new connections and lines that could be restored to unlock new housing or economic growth and offer good value for money.

REUTERS

Transport

Air France-KLM extends India reach with Jet Airways partnership

Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash

Indonesia extends Bali airport closure over volcanic ash

Uber's third-quarter adjusted loss widens to US$743m: FT

Hyundai union resumes Kona output after 2-day strike

Trial pitting Waymo against Uber further delayed

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

26500100U.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

CPF Investment Scheme funds up average of 2.70% in Q3

Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Salaries in Singapore likely to rise 3.9% next year: Mercer

Nov 29, 2017
Technology

SGInnovate to invest in 20 startups, engage 15,000 participants under new deep tech strategy

06356741.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Indonesia re-opening Bali airport shut by volcanic ash

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening