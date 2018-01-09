You are here

Home > Transport

Bucking trend, Hyundai bets on hydrogen fuel cell for new car

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 11:01 AM

US-IT-LIFESTYLE-CES-AUTO-HUNDAY-010840.jpg
Hyundai unveiled Monday a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle aimed at showcasing its newest technologies, bucking the all-electric trend of most rival automakers.
PHOTO: AFP

[LAS VEGAS] Hyundai unveiled Monday a hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicle aimed at showcasing its newest technologies, bucking the all-electric trend of most rival automakers.

The South Korean manufacturer used the 201 Consumer Electronics Show to debut its Nexo, a sport utility vehicle that uses voice commands, artificial intelligence and can be transformed into an autonomous car.

"We call this the next future utility vehicles," said Hyundai vice-president Ki Sang Lee.

Hyundai said it plans to sell the Nexo in California later this year, in a bet on hydrogen even as many rivals turn to battery power.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The company said it resolved a number of issues in developing the Nexo, including starts in extreme cold weather and extending the range to nearly 600km.

While a handful of companies have showcased fuel cell technology, obstacles include the lack of hydrogen stations and a low ratio of energy efficiency in producing fuel.

"We all understand that technological challenges and innovations are a never-ending process that will continue until we realise a mobile society of maximum convenience, zero accidents and no emissions," vice- chairman Woong Chul Yang.

To promote its efforts in self-driving technology, Hyundai has formed a partnership with Silicon Valley startup Aurora Innovation, headed by former Google car executive Chris Urmson, who appeared at the media event.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Trishaws keep rolling on Myanmar's clogged streets

Mexican auto exports surge in 2017 despite NAFTA fears

US spy satellite believed destroyed after failing to reach orbit: officials

World's busiest air routes: Tiny island beats London, New York

Airbus to boost China output as nears jet deal during Macron trip

Accreditation scheme extended to maritime and shipping lawyers

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

dt-shell_pulau_bukom.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

17 arrested, S$3.05m seized in suspected Shell oil heist

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening