Canada's Trudeau says talks on Bombardier dispute will continue

Wed, Sep 20, 2017 - 12:14 AM

[OTTAWA] Canada will continue talks with Washington on settling a dispute between Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc regardless of whether a US trade court next week backs a challenge launched by the American company, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

Mr Trudeau also told a news conference that his government would push back against Boeing, which he accused of trying to put thousands of aerospace employee out of work. Boeing says Canada-based Bombardier is trying to dump its new CSeries airliner on the US at unfairly low prices.

