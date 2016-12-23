Car COE premiums bounce back up

PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums bounced back up again after falling significantly a fortnight ago, although they still ended 2016 below their highs.

In the final bidding exercise of the year, Category A - for cars below 1,600cc and 130hp - rose S$1,751 to S$49,751, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130hp - jumped S$4,880 to S$51,109.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - inched up S$379 to S$50,389.

Elsewhere, Cat C - for goods vehicles - fell S$1,709 to S$49,500, while Cat D - for motorcycles - was marginally lower, down S$12 to S$6,101.