Car COE premiums rise

PASSENGER car certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums rose in the first bidding exercise of 2017, surprising some distributors.

Category A - for cars below 1,600cc and 130 hp - rose S$350 to S$50,101, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc or 130 hp - jumped S$1,997 to S$53,106.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - surged S$2,612 to S$53,001.

But it was a different story for the remaining two categories. Cat C - for goods vehicles - shed S$3,198 to S$46,302, while Cat D - for motorcycles - slipped S$48 to S$6,053.