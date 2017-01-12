You are here
Carmakers rework plans to bet more on SUVs
Forecasts suggest that SUVs and pickup trucks could soon make up two-thirds of US light vehicle sales
Detroit
GLOBAL carmakers are reworking their product strategies and investments for the United States to bring more sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to showrooms amid a sharp turn away from small- and medium-sized cars, executives at Detroit's car show say.
Carmakers from Toyota Motor
