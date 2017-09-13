Carmakers say consumers may be left behind in push for electric vehicles

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Frankfurt
EUROPEAN car bosses gathering for the Frankfurt car show are beginning to address the realities of mass vehicle electrification and its consequences for jobs and profit, their minds focused by government pledges to outlaw the combustion engine.
As the latest such
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal