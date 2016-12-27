You are here
CATL aims for global domination
It tripled production capacity for lithium-ion car batteries in past year to meet demand
Ningde, China
A DUSTY village on the outskirts of Ningde, a third-tier city in China's south-east, seems an unlikely place for the headquarters of a potential global leader in future automotive technology.
Yet China's top-down industrial policy diktats - move up the value chain,
