You are here

Home > Transport

CATL aims for global domination

It tripled production capacity for lithium-ion car batteries in past year to meet demand
Tuesday, December 27, 2016 - 05:50

BT_20161227_ELECTRIC_2661963.jpg
CATL plans to grow its battery capacity sixfold by 2020 to 50 gigawatt hours, which could put it ahead of Tesla Motor Inc's gigafactory in Nevada.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Ningde, China

A DUSTY village on the outskirts of Ningde, a third-tier city in China's south-east, seems an unlikely place for the headquarters of a potential global leader in future automotive technology.

Yet China's top-down industrial policy diktats - move up the value chain,

Most Read

1 Cosco Corp (S) requests for trading suspension
2 Authorities investigating ISR Capital share price crash
3 Neil McGregor to succeed Tang Kin Fei as Sembcorp group president and CEO
4 Singapore shares close lower; STI dragged down by selling of DBS, OCBC
5 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening