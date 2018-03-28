You are here

Changi Airports International's Russia, Brazil airports clinch top accolades

Wed, Mar 28, 2018 - 11:34 AM
CHANGI Airports International's (CAI) airports in Russia and Brazil have been named best airports on both international and national platforms, which include Airports Council International (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, Routes Asia, OAG Aviation Worldwide and Skytrax.

CAI's Russian airports have won four awards with Sochi International Airport named the best airport by size and region, Europe - among airports that handle five to 15 million passengers per annum (mppa), and best airport by region, Europe - among those that handle over two mppa, at the ACI ASQ Awards 2017.

Anapa International Airport remains Russia's best regional airport for the fourth consecutive year at the National Airport Infrastructure Show and Civil Aviation, while Vladivostok International Airport has won the Routes Asia 2018 marketing award.

Tom Jobim International Airport in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil was named the best airport for operational efficiency, and most punctual airport in Latin America 2017 by OAG Aviation Worldwide. It also won the Skytrax award for best airport staff service in Brazil, and sixth in Latin America, 2017.

Tom Jobim International is also Brazil's second-busiest international airport after the Guarulhos International Airport in Sao Paulo.

Said Lim Liang Song, CAI's chief executive officer: "As global aviation grows, the demands on the airport from travellers and air transport companies become more sophisticated. Airports have to constantly upgrade the infrastructure, expand air connectivity and improve services to meet their needs.

"CAI is honoured to be able to play a role in improving efficiency, raising the standards of services and creating positive experiences for air transport partners and passengers at our airports," he added.

CAI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Changi Airport Group. It operates and manages Singapore Changi Airport.

