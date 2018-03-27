Changi Airport's passenger traffic in February up 5.6% on CNY boost

CHANGI Airport handled 4.93 million passengers in February, a 5.6 per cent year-on-year increase.

Aircraft movements for February were 6 per cent higher, with 29,700 landings and take-offs, while airfreight throughput was stable at 1.4 per cent to reach 148,930 tonnes, compared with the same period last year.

Changi Airport Group said on Tuesday that passenger traffic for the month was boosted by the Chinese New Year break, with travel to and from South-east Asia and North-east Asia accounting for more than half of the growth.

Among Changi's top 10 country markets, traffic to and from China and India grew the fastest.

As of March 1, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 400 cities in about 100 countries and territories worldwide.

With more than 7,200 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds.

THE STRAITS TIMES