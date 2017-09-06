Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 is scheduled to open on October 31, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport (MOT), said on Wednesday.

In his Facebook post, Mr Khaw said since the completion of T4's construction last December, Changi Airport Group has conducted more than 100 trials, involving 2,500 airport staff and 1,500 volunteers from the airport community.

"Next month will be another busy month for MOT. #DowntownLine3 opens on Oct 21. Extensive testing has been underway for months. Happy to announce the opening of #Terminal4 on Oct 31!" Mr Khaw posted.

"Another big step forward in our journey as a global #airhub,'' he added.

The decision to build T4 was first announced on March 1, 2012. T4 is built on a plot of land that was originally occupied by the Budget Terminal, which was demolished on September 25, 2012 to make way for a new, larger, full-service passenger building (T4) that will cater to Changi Airport's growing traffic.

T4 will serve both full-service and low cost carriers, and have an annual passenger movement capacity of 16 million. This would bring Changi Airport's total passenger capacity to 82 million per annum, according to the airport's website.

In April 2014, Cathay Pacific was announced as the first airline to operate from T4 when it opens. It will be joined by 8 other airlines including Cebu Pacific Air, Korean Air, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines at the new terminal.