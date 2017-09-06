You are here

Home > Transport

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 to open on Oct 31: Khaw Boon Wan

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 10:13
angelat@sph.com.sg

nmterminal4.jpg
Changi Airport's Terminal 4 is scheduled to open on October 31, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport (MOT), said on Wednesday.
PHOTO: FACEBOOK/ KHAW BOON WAN

CHANGI Airport's Terminal 4 is scheduled to open on October 31, Khaw Boon Wan, Singapore's Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and Minister for Transport (MOT), said on Wednesday.

In his Facebook post, Mr Khaw said since the completion of T4's construction last December, Changi Airport Group has conducted more than 100 trials, involving 2,500 airport staff and 1,500 volunteers from the airport community.

"Next month will be another busy month for MOT. #DowntownLine3 opens on Oct 21. Extensive testing has been underway for months. Happy to announce the opening of #Terminal4 on Oct 31!" Mr Khaw posted.

"Another big step forward in our journey as a global #airhub,'' he added.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The decision to build T4 was first announced on March 1, 2012. T4 is built on a plot of land that was originally occupied by the Budget Terminal, which was demolished on September 25, 2012 to make way for a new, larger, full-service passenger building (T4) that will cater to Changi Airport's growing traffic.

T4 will serve both full-service and low cost carriers, and have an annual passenger movement capacity of 16 million. This would bring Changi Airport's total passenger capacity to 82 million per annum, according to the airport's website.

In April 2014, Cathay Pacific was announced as the first airline to operate from T4 when it opens. It will be joined by 8 other airlines including Cebu Pacific Air, Korean Air, Spring Airlines and Vietnam Airlines at the new terminal.

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

BT_20170906_PENTERPRISE6_3071502.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

More agile entity for local businesses with merger of IE Singapore, Spring

FILES-BRITAIN-INSURANCE-AVIVA-085631.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Six IP insurers stung by underwriting losses as claims surge

FEL1930-pixgeneric.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Opinion

A merger to better serve Singapore Inc

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay 17968192.jpg
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Economists maintain Singapore's 2017 growth forecast: MAS

Capture.JPG
Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

1MDB stolen funds witnesses are scared to talk, FBI says

Sep 6, 2017
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Noble, Blumont

Sep 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed policymakers signal caution on inflation, rate hikes

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening