Changi scores 4.5% rise yoy in passenger traffic for July

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
CHANGI Airport handled 5.42 million passengers in July, a 4.5 per cent increase against the same month a year ago.
Aircraft movements increased by 3.6 per cent to 31,910 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput grew by 11.2 per cent year-on-year to reach 179,550
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal