China carmakers may be hit if foreign caps lifted
Policy that requires overseas carmakers to form joint ventures with locals has helped China brands to develop manufacturing expertise
Shanghai
CHINESE state-owned car giants such as SAIC Motor Corp and Dongfeng Motor Group Co may see billions of dollars in profits evaporate if the government lifts protectionist measures and lets foreign companies operate without a local partner.
China requires overseas carmakers
