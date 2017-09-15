You are here

Home > Transport

China green car pivot will need state support, GM chief says

Fri, Sep 15, 2017 - 5:13 PM

[SHANGHAI] China's big push towards new-energy vehicles (NEV) will require government backing to win over consumers, Mary Barra, chief executive of General Motors Co , said on Friday, amid broader industry concerns over tough NEV quotas in the market.

China, the world's largest auto market, is pushing hard to develop its own green car market, with stringent quotas planned for carmakers and a longer-term aim to ban the production and sale of cars that use traditional fuels.

Carmakers, however, worry that targets for electric and hybrid cars may be tough to meet, especially as the government plans to roll back by 2020 subsidies that have supported the market's rapid growth. "While we are exploring all channels to boost NEV sales, building raw consumer acceptance of NEVs will depend on continued joint effort between the government and automakers,"Ms Barra said at a company event in Shanghai.

She added that China's push did create an opportunity for the US firm, which plans to introduce at least 10 new NEVs for the China market by 2020 and open a battery plant this year with domestic partner SAIC Motor Corp Ltd.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Asked about China's long-term plans to ban traditional gasoline cars - similar to moves in Britain and France - Ms Barra said the shift was pushing GM to invest more in the area:"That's why we're investing so heavy in electrification." China has set goals for electric and plug-in hybrid cars to make up at least a fifth of auto sales by 2025, as it combats air pollution and aims to close a competitive gap between newer domestic automakers and global rivals.

In July, Reuters reported global makers were urging China to delay and soften planned quotas for NEVs, which they said would be impossible to meet and would hit their business.

Ms Barra added the firm would work to "the timetable of governments", but consumers also needed to be convinced. "It's best when, instead of being mandated, customers are choosing the technology because it meets their needs." GM's vehicle sales in China rose 12 per cent in August from a year earlier, and are up 0.3 in January-August over 2016. The carmaker and its China joint venture partners sold 3.87 million vehicles in the country in 2016.

GM produces vehicles in China through a joint venture with SAIC, the country's largest automaker, as well as a three-way tie-up with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, formerly known as Wuling Motors.

REUTERS

Transport

SMRT Trains wins tender to run Thomson-East Coast Line

Renault-Nissan to launch 12 zero-emission models

Airbus still in mix for Malaysia A330Neo deal after Boeing order

Philippine conglomerate Ayala to invest in green vehicles

Mazda to make all models hybrid, electric by early 2030s

Last call for bids on bankrupt Air Berlin

Editor's Choice

Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Listing aspirant placed under JM amid controversial claims

w4.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

More jobs ahead but growth likely to be subdued

BT_20170915_HALIMAH15_3086854.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah

Most Read

1 Alpha sells 22 units at Draycott Eight
2 CEO pay at Singapore-listed firms not aligned with performance: study
3 Halimah Yacob declared president-elect after walkover victory
4 SIAS, Rajah & Tann seek MAS action on insurance for Singapore bonds
5 Singapore must husband reserves carefully: Halimah
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

SG Grand Prix 20080026 .jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore Grand Prix extends Formula 1 until 2021

f1.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

bp_condo_120917_69.jpg
Sep 15, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers move 1,581 new private homes, ECs in Aug, up 98% y-o-y

2017-08-07T030634Z_732054440_RC15C13414C0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS-RESULTS.JPG
Sep 15, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel upgrades mobile plans with unlimited talktime, SMS and data

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening