China Merchants to buy 90% stake in Brazil's most profitable port

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Sao Paulo
CHINA Merchants Port Holdings Co Ltd has agreed to buy 90 per cent of TCP Participações SA, Brazil's most profitable port terminal, for about 2.9 billion reais (S$1.3 billion), a sign of growing interest in assets across Latin America's No 1 economy.
China Merchants said
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal