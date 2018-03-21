You are here

Home > Transport

China's electric car executives call for policy support, end to protectionism

Wed, Mar 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180321_PQCHINA21_3358958.jpg
NPC delegates have urged the state to provide more policy clarity for the electric car industry and overhaul a local government subsidy programme. They have also called for more consistent guidelines, nationwide technological standards for batteries and cars, and a more finely-tuned system of incentives.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Shanghai

DELEGATES to China's annual meeting of Parliament have urged the state to provide more policy clarity for the electric car industry and overhaul a local government subsidy programme they say has distorted the market.

China is aggressively pushing new energy vehicles (NEVs) not only to cut smog in congested cities, but also as a strategic industry that will help boost its firms' global presence. It is now moving to make producers more competitive by phasing out subsidies.

But industry figures said in proposals submitted during this year's National People's Congress (NPC) that the state still must tackle "protectionist" local governments that dish out extra subsidies and draw up preferential policies aimed at excluding rivals.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Although policy direction at the national level is clear, there are still factors at local government level that do not benefit the development of the NEV sector or the establishment of a fair, competitive market," said Wang Fengying, chief executive of China's Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and a delegate with Hebei province.

NPC delegates also called for more consistent guidelines, nationwide technological standards for batteries as well as cars, and a more finely-tuned system of incentives.

Current subsidies focused on production, rather than consumption, were counterproductive, some delegates added.

China manufactured 794,000 NEV units and sold 777,000 in 2017, both the world's highest and up more than 50 per cent on the year. Total NEV ownership in China reached 1.8 million, more than half the global total.

Executives said the future of the industry will hinge on improving performance and driver convenience, with battery life, recharging speeds and the availability of recharging stations among the major concerns.

They urged government to raise technological thresholds and create incentives to improve battery range. Policies were also needed to encourage NEV sharing and to grant electric vehicles preferential road access to make them more attractive to consumers.

Preferential policies to encourage cleaner electric vehicles are not unique to China, with the likes of United States and Norway also offering a wide range of subsidies and incentives such as tax credits for buyers or exemptions from road toll and car registration charges.

But in China, intense regional competition means that provinces go the extra mile to encourage production.

Forced to abandon heavily-polluting industries, China's regions have turned to clean, state-backed sectors such as electric cars for alternative sources of growth.

Heilongjiang in the north-east was one of several provinces lobbying for more support for its NEV industry this year, saying it would help revive China's old rustbelt region. Anhui in eastern China also called for support to establish an NEV innovation centre.

But industry delegates said progress has been impeded by regional efforts to promote local NEV champions.

"The long-term existence of different types of local protectionism not only leads to low-quality and redundant production and inefficient, wasteful investment," said delegates from Anhui led by Zhou Fugeng, senior engineer with Jianghuai Automobiles.

"It also severely reduces consumer choice, fragments the market, inhibits innovation and deviates from the state's original intentions to develop NEVs," they said.

China's subsidy cut is seen as a crucial test of the industry's ability to stand on its own two feet, but Ms Wang of Great Wall Motors said state financial support needed to be targeted more effectively.

"A clear requirement is that local governments should not provide subsidies for car purchases, and should convert them into subsidies for usage," she said. REUTERS

Transport

Airbus to name new CEO at the end of the year

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

2017 was a busy year for salvors

United Airlines' image in the doghouse after death of puppy on plane

VW to invest US$340m more in Tennessee plant

British 'Red Arrows' jet crashes near air base

Editor's Choice

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

BT_20180321_YOCOTEC19_3359257.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Cotec Healthcare shares costs to deliver quality care in Vietnam

BT_20180321_RMNOBLE_3359173.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shareholder sues Noble and execs, accuses them of inflating profits

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
3 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
4 Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market
5 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Noble _reuters.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble founder Richard Elman resigns as non-executive director

BT_20180321_HHBUNKER3YMU_3359291.jpg
Mar 21, 2018
Transport

Singapore bunkering middlemen face existential threat amid changes

Mar 21, 2018
Real Estate

Far East-led consortium places 3 of total 15 bids for Holland site

Mar 21, 2018
Technology

Cambridge Analytica in Facebook row suspends CEO as UK lawmakers demand answers

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening