COE premiums for cars slightly up

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 - 16:22
Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for passenger cars continue to rise, inching up in the first bidding exercise of April despite what some dealers say is a weak market.
CERTIFICATE of Entitlement (COE) premiums for passenger cars continue to rise, inching up in the first bidding exercise of April despite what some dealers say is a weak market.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$235 to S$52,000, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc and 130 hp - climbed S$405 to S$54,405.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was marginally higher, up S$55 to S$54,556.

But Cat C - for goods vehicles - and Cat D - for motorcycles - were both lower. The former fell S$1,130 from the record high set two weeks ago to S$45,906, while the latter slipped S$492 to S$7,589.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

