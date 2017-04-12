COE premiums for cars slightly up

Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums for passenger cars continue to rise, inching up in the first bidding exercise of April despite what some dealers say is a weak market.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$235 to S$52,000, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600 cc and 130 hp - climbed S$405 to S$54,405.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - was marginally higher, up S$55 to S$54,556.

But Cat C - for goods vehicles - and Cat D - for motorcycles - were both lower. The former fell S$1,130 from the record high set two weeks ago to S$45,906, while the latter slipped S$492 to S$7,589.

