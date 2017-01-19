You are here

COE premiums mixed

Wednesday's bidding exercise was the last one for the November 2016 to January 2017 period
Certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums were mixed in the final bidding exercise of the current quota amid tepid demand.
Singapore

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums were mixed in the final bidding exercise of the current quota amid tepid demand.

Category A - for cars below 1,600cc or 130 hp - rose S$788 to S$50,889, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc and 130 hp - was down S$299 at S$52,807

