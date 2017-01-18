COE premiums stable

CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums were mixed in the final bidding exercise of the current quota amid tepid demand.

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$788 to S$50,889, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc and 130 hp - was down S$299 to S$52,807.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - fell S$401 to S$52,600.

Meanwhile, Cat C - for goods vehicles - rose S$699 to S$47,001 and Cat D - for motorcycles - inched down just S$1 to S$6,052.

Wednesday's bidding exercise was the last one for the November 2016 to January 2017 period. The new February to April 2017 COE quota has yet to be announced.

