COE premiums stable

Wednesday, January 18, 2017 - 16:12
by
CERTIFICATE of entitlement (COE) premiums were mixed in the final bidding exercise of the current quota amid tepid demand.
PHOTO: ST FILE

Category A - for cars below 1,600 cc or 130 hp - rose S$788 to S$50,889, while Cat B - for cars above 1,600cc and 130 hp - was down S$299 to S$52,807.

Cat E - the open category which currently tracks Cat B - fell S$401 to S$52,600.

Meanwhile, Cat C - for goods vehicles - rose S$699 to S$47,001 and Cat D - for motorcycles - inched down just S$1 to S$6,052.

Wednesday's bidding exercise was the last one for the November 2016 to January 2017 period. The new February to April 2017 COE quota has yet to be announced.

Analyse historical COE data with the Business Times interactive tool

