COE prices end mixed in first round of 2018 bidding

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
SINGAPORE Certificate of Entitlement (COE) tenders ended mixed in the first bidding of the year on Thursday as new emissions-based taxes kicked in.
The COE premium for cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp finished 8.4 per cent higher at S$41,400, while that for cars above 1,
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo