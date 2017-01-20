You are here
COE quota up 8.9%
The boost will benefit all passenger-car categories, but dealers don't expect premiums to fall by much
Singapore
AFTER shrinking for two straight quarters, the next certificate of entitlement (COE) quota will grow by 8.9 per cent to 26,391, with all passenger-car categories benefiting from the boost.
The February-to-April 2017 quota will make available an average of 8,795 COEs per
