COEs finish mixed in the second round of bidding in Nov 2017

Wed, Nov 22, 2017 - 4:17 PM

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mixed in the second round of bidding in November on Wednesday (Nov 22).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - went down from $47,112 to $46,791.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - also dipped slightly, from $57,414 to $57,390.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices increased from $57,000 to $57,501.

Motorcycle premiums rose, from $5,502 to $5,992.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses fell, from $58,036 to $57,701.

