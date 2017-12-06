COEs finish mostly lower in the first round of bidding in Dec

[SINGAPORE] Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices finished mostly lower in the first round of bidding in December on Wednesday (Dec 6).

Premiums for Category A - cars up to 1,600cc and 130bhp - fell from $46,791 to $42,339.

COE prices for Cat B - cars above 1,600cc or 130bhp - also dropped, from $57,390 to $53,711.

For the open category, Cat E, which can be used for any vehicle type but ends up mainly being used for bigger cars, COE prices decreased from $57,501 to $54,334.

Motorcycle premiums were the only ones to go up, from $5,992 to $6,552.

COE premiums for goods vehicles and buses went down, from $57,701 to $42,000.

THE STRAITS TIMES