Starting Jan 1, 2017, commuters will be able to use their credit and debit cards from any bank to top up their Cepas cards at the general ticketing machines (GTMs) across MRT stations islandwide.

STARTING Jan 1, 2017, commuters will be able to use their credit and debit cards from any bank to top up their Cepas cards at the general ticketing machines (GTMs) across MRT stations islandwide.

All foreign-issued credit and debit cards will also be accepted.