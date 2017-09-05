You are here

Home > Transport

Compact SUV sales overtake that of family sedans in US

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 05:50

Southfield, Michigan

TOYOTA Motor Corp's US sales chief predicted in late 2015 that the RAV4 would outsell Camry within five years. It won't take nearly that long.

Family sedans such as Toyota's Camry - the top-selling US car the last 15 years - will be surpassed for the first time

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Transport

Marco Polo eyes S$60m equity under revamp plan

Emas Offshore to get US$50m injection

Is Grab out to crash the ComfortDelGro, Uber party?

Lotus looking forward to shining under China's Geely

Tianjin port loses as rivals gain in China's war on smog

German car sales hit eight-year high in August

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
2 In for a scary taxi ride
3 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
4 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
5 Stocks to watch: YuuZoo, Keppel Corp, Everbright Water, Manulife US Reit
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

pres.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Opinion

To be more transparent, PEC should say why candidates are cleared (or not) to run

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening