You are here

Home > Transport

Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger

Mon, Mar 26, 2018 - 4:38 PM
leowhma@sph.com.sg@AnnabethLeowBT

SINGAPORE'S competition authority is reaching out for official word of the merger between ride-hailing firm Grab and the South-east Asian arm of rival Uber, a spokesman has told The Business Times.

The Competition Commission of Singapore (CCS) said on Monday in response to queries from BT: "The parties have stated in their media release that they intend to file a notification of the transaction to CCS.

"In this regard, CCS has not received such a notification, and is writing to the merging parties to clarify the details."

The statutory board added that Singapore's competition law prohibits mergers "that may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition".

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Should the CCS find that a merger situation is expected to result in such a lessening, it has powers to give directions to remedy the matter.

For example, the commission can require the merger to be unwound or modified to prevent the substantial lessening of competition.

"CCS may also consider issuing interim measures prior to the final determination of the merger," it noted.

The commission is still reviewing taxi giant ComfortDelGro's planned acquisition of a 51 per cent stake in Uber's car rental subsidiary, Lion City Holdings.

Editor's Choice

BT_20180326_SWCHANGI2_3365544.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Company of Good
Companies & Markets

Changi helps youths spread their wings

BP_MAS_260318_5.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Caution the watchword as US-China trade tensions hang over MAS policy

BT_20180326_SHTAP51KT_3365706.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
3 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
4 Stocks to watch: Noble, Rowsley, HLH Group, Far East Group
5 Markets savaged as US-China tariff brinkmanship escalates
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Technology

Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab

BP_UberGrab_260318_83.jpg
Mar 26, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble directors say proposed restructuring will result in 'fair and equitable treatment of all shareholders'

Mar 26, 2018
Companies & Markets

First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening