Crashed US military plane had nine people aboard: official

Thu, May 03, 2018 - 8:45 AM

nz_AVIATION_030518.jpg
A US military plane that was completely destroyed in a fiery crash in the state of Georgia on Wednesday had nine people aboard, an official said.
PHOTO: AFP

"We've confirmed nine people, consisting of five crew members and four additional passengers" were on board, Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Major Paul Dahlen said.

"We've confirmed nine people, consisting of five crew members and four additional passengers" were on board, Puerto Rico National Guard spokesman Major Paul Dahlen said.

Officials had earlier said only five people were on the C-130 transport plane and confirmed they were all killed.

Major Dahlen could not immediately confirm all nine had died, but said images of the crash spoke for themselves.

AFP

