Domino's tests pizza delivery by self-driving cars in Michigan

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Ann Arbor, Michigan
FORD Motor Co and Domino's Pizza Inc in September will begin testing Michigan consumers' reactions to having their food delivered by self-driving vehicles, the companies said on Tuesday.
It will not be the first experiment with advanced pizza delivery technology
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal