You are here
STRAIT TALK
Don't overlook the ferry sector
It is vital to the global economy, and it also often pioneers new technology that eventually gets taken up by the wider shipping industry
THE International Maritime Organization (IOM) took several big decisions at its April Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) meeting. The most important was undoubtedly the commitment to adopt an initial strategy on the reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships. IMO
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg