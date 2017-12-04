Electric car-sharing plan starts on Dec 12, with 80 vehicles

AFTER years in the planning and a number of delays, the first fleet of electric cars for a public car-sharing scheme will go on the road on Dec 12.

A total of 80 cars will be available at its launch, said BlueSG Pte Ltd, the company behind the cars.

On Monday, BlueSG Pte Ltd said there will be two subscription plans - a premium yearly membership plan priced at S$15 per month; and a weekly membership plan which does not require any recurring fee.

Interested parties can sign up and register on www.bluesg.com.sg. The first 1,000 to confirm their subscription by Dec 11 "will enjoy special incentives".

BlueSG, a subsidiary of the Bollore Group, said it is "in the midst of finalising the BlueSG mobile app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play from Dec 5".

Users can book their Bluecar via the mobile app and rentals will be charged based on duration instead of distance.

A total of 30 BlueSG stations offering 120 charging points will be rolled out islandwide by end of this year. Of the 30, 18 are located in public housing estates such as Tampines, Bishan and Punggol, while 10 are situated in the city centre. Two others are within the industrial and commercial estates at one-north and the Science Park.

The scheme here is slated to become the world's second-biggest electric vehicle car-sharing programme after the one Paris, which has more than 4,000 cars. BlueSG aims to have 1,000 electric vehicles in the sharing fleet, and 2,000 charging points by 2020.

