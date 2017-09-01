Electric cars are taking off, so what's the problem with an electric pickup truck?

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Washington
AMERICANS no longer face a lack of choice when choosing an electric car - unless, that is, they want a pickup truck.
Although sales of electric vehicles are soaring, with 105,000 plug-in vehicles sold by August this year - a 35 per cent increase on the same period in
