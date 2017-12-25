Elon Musk's SpaceX caps record year with satellite launch

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
San Francisco
SPACEX'S launch on Friday evening of a rocket carrying a batch of satellites into low-earth orbit caps a record year for the closely held company led by Elon Musk.
The mission from California's central coast was Space Exploration Technologies Corp's 18th this year.
