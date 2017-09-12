Embraer mulling return to China with passenger jet plant

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Singapore
EMBRAER SA is likely to consider building a commercial aircraft factory in China in two years, chief executive officer Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva said, marking a potential shift in strategy after the company shut down its private jet plant in the Asian country in 2016.
