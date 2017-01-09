Fiat Chrysler announces creation of 2,000 US jobs

Fiat Chrysler on Sunday announced it was creating 2,000 jobs in the United States, coming as President-elect Donald Trump has been publicly chastising automakers for moving operations to Mexico.

[WASHINGTON] Fiat Chrysler on Sunday announced it was creating 2,000 jobs in the United States, coming as President-elect Donald Trump has been publicly chastising automakers for moving operations to Mexico.

The American-Italian group will invest US$1 billion by 2020 in two of its factories in the midwestern states of Michigan and Ohio, where the new jobs will be based, the company said in a statement.

"FCA US is further demonstrating its commitment to strengthening its US manufacturing base," it said.

AFP