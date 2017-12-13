You are here

Home > Transport

First 'serious incident' for Japan bullet train as crack found

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 10:42 AM

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
A file photo of a Japanese "bullet train". A crack was found that could have caused a derailment, officials said Wednesday, in the first-ever "serious incident" for the iconic mode of transport.
PHOTO: AFP

[TOKYO] A crack has been found in a Japanese "bullet train" that could have caused a derailment, officials said Wednesday, in the first-ever "serious incident" for the iconic mode of transport.

Crew aboard a "shinkansen" bullet train reported a burning smell and strange noises when it pulled out of a station in southern Japan on Monday.

The train stopped for checks at Nagoya station in central Japan and inspectors discovered a crack in the chassis under one carriage as well as an oil leak.

If the train had continued to run, the crack could have caused it to derail in the worst-case scenario, transport officials said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

About 1,000 passengers aboard were unhurt and they continued their journey on fresh trains.

"We recognise it as a 'serious incident' as it was an extraordinary case... It could have led to an accident," said an official at the Japan Transport Safety Board.

It is the first such "serious incident" since the predecessor to the safety board was created in 2001, she said.

"We have sent three inspectors (to Nagoya) to find out the cause. Their report will include measures to prevent a recurrence," said the official, who declined to be named.

Japanese shinkansens have been derailed before due to earthquakes but no-one has been hurt.

AFP

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Transport

Uber picks new head for Indonesia business

Midas: no official news from China on slowdown on infrastructure spend

Airbus CEO will not seek third term: report

EU sends stark warning to airlines on post-Brexit flying

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Electric-car sharing programme officially rolls out with 80 cars

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

condo 19473194 .jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening