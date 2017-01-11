Ford affirms 2017 to be less profitable than 2016

Ford Motor Co on Tuesday confirmed that it would be less profitable in 2017 than last year, even as cross town rival General Motors Co on the same day gave a much more upbeat forecast that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Ford, the second largest US automaker, affirmed that it was on track to deliver about US$10.2 billion in adjusted pretax profit in 2017, matching a forecast it gave previously.

Ford shares initially rose 0.5 per cent in extended trading but by early Tuesday evening were flat with their closing value of US$12.85. GM shares were also trading near their close of US$37.35, up 3.7 per cent from the previous day.

Ford said profit would improve in 2018 but in 2017 the company would be pressured as it increased spending on "emerging opportunities" like self-driving cars and a rise in other costs.

The company last week said it was on course to deliver a"high-volume, fully autonomous vehicle for ride sharing in 2021" and a fully electric small SUV with a range of at least 300 miles on a full charge.

GM, the largest US automaker, said it expected 2017 earnings per share in a range of US$6 to US$6.50. Analysts had, on average, predicted the company would post EPS this year of US$5.76, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Ford on Tuesday declared a first-quarter regular dividend of US$0.15 per share and a US$200 million supplemental cash dividend, or an additional US$0.05 per share. The regular dividend matched that of the first quarter of 2016, but the supplemental dividend was below the US$0.25 per share payout announced a year ago.

