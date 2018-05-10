You are here

Home > Transport

Ford chairman says 'fairly large' changes in store for automaker

Thu, May 10, 2018 - 7:15 AM

BP_Bill Ford Jr_100518_30.jpg
Ford Motor Co shareholders should expect "fairly large" changes in the coming year, executive chairman Bill Ford Jr told Reuters, building on the automaker's moves to discontinue some North American models and boost electric vehicle investment.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[DETROIT] Ford Motor Co shareholders should expect "fairly large" changes in the coming year, executive chairman Bill Ford Jr told Reuters, building on the automaker's moves to discontinue some North American models and boost electric vehicle investment.

Ford has promised to cut costs overall but still faces questions about lagging performance in certain regions and calls for more details on its restructuring.

Its shares have barely budged since chief executive Jim Hackett took the helm last year.

"It could be regions, it could be functions, it could be areas of emphasis," Bill Ford said in an interview on Tuesday."We've done some big things, and we still have some big things to do."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The automaker lost US$4 billion in South America from 2013 through the first quarter of this year, and its chief of global operations said in January it was "exploring every option you can imagine."

Analysts have also urged an overhaul of European passenger car operations to help Ford reach its 8 per cent pre-tax profit margin goal.

Bill Ford said the automaker will be able to use cost savings to return cash to shareholders, invest in new technology and businesses and fund restructuring.

"We believe we can take care of all three," he said.

Mr Hackett since January has outlined plans to cut costs by a cumulative US$25.5 billion by 2022 and prune Ford's list of North American sedans and compact cars, while boosting investments in electric vehicles and its product lineup in China.

The company plans to invest US$11 billion in new electric vehicles by 2022 but cut overall capital spending by US$5 billion over 2019 to 2022, a nearly 15 per cent reduction from the prior plan.

Savings from discontinuing unprofitable passenger car models in North America will help pay for a fresher lineup of models, new electric vehicles and technology-driven ventures, Bill Ford said.

"We are adding lots and lots of new models, to the point where we are going to have in 18 months to two years one of the freshest show-rooms in the industry," he said.

Ford, like rivals, is investing in building more electric vehicles and automated driving systems. It is also investing in a network that can be used as the platform for transportation services.

The company last month indicated it is spending about US$160 million a quarter on mobility services efforts and autonomous vehicles.

Responding to criticism from environmental groups over a shift in the company's lineup to sport utility vehicles, Bill Ford said the new models will be more efficient than those they replace.

"Already some of the SUVs are more efficient than their counterparts on the car side," he said, noting that helps the company reduce greenhouse gas emissions and deal with volatility in oil markets.

For the near term, Ford is highly dependent on profits from sales of large pickup trucks and SUVs in the United States.

Ford shares closed down 1.8 per cent on Wednesday after the company said production of Super Duty and F-150 pickups at three US plants would be temporarily halted because a key supplier's plant was shut down by a fire.

Ford late Wednesday said the lost production would "have an adverse impact" on the company's results, but left unchanged its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings per share of US$1.45 to US$1.70 a share.

LEARNING CURVE

Some analysts earlier this year expressed frustration with Mr Hackett for not sharing more details of his restructuring plans.

Mr Hackett, a former Steelcase Inc CEO, had a learning curve in a new industry in which decisions involve numerous factors including regulation, currency risks, trade concerns and complex supply chains, Bill Ford said.

"I'm really pleased how quickly that learning curve has flattened out," he said. "Jim can juggle a lot of balls at once without them hitting the ground."

Shareholders will have an opportunity to ask questions via teleconference when Ford leads an annual meeting on Thursday, a year after he introduced Mr Hackett to lead the company, replacing Mark Fields.

Ford shares have not recovered from a hit in January after Mr Hackett and other executives forecast 2018 results that disappointed analysts and investors. The stock is down 10 per cent year to date.

Despite overall profitability, Ford's market capitalisation of US$44 billion trails unprofitable Silicon Valley electric car maker Tesla Inc, which has a market capitalisation of US$51.3 billion, a reflection of investor doubts that Ford can re-ignite growth.

REUTERS

Transport

Boeing CEO champions free trade at Washington event

COE prices mostly higher in latest bidding

SembMarine set to deliver Singapore's first newbuild FSO next month

7th MRT line, Jurong Region Line, to open from 2026

Toyota's upbeat profit forecast, stock buyback lift shares to highest level in three months

Emirates 2017 profit more than doubles on currency boost, fewer staff

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

BP_OIL_100518_2.jpg
May 10, 2018
Energy & Commodities

O&G equities up as oil jumps on Trump's ditching of Iran nuclear deal

BT_20180510_LMXAA10_3430743.jpg
May 10, 2018
Real Estate

Twenty-two apartments at former AA Centre seeking up to S$90 million

Most Read

1 Grab's route change meets with scepticism
2 Tin Pei Ling takes over from Sun Xueling as Business China CEO
3 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
4 Malaysia Elections: Latest polls show tight contest
5 Venture snaps back as 'true Valiant' confronts short-sellers
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_100518_18.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM

BP_Najib Razak_100518_22.jpg
May 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Scandal-plagued PM Najib toppled by his mentor

BP_SGX_100518_1.jpg
May 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX says Vard exit offer remains conditional while it reviews EGM

May 10, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: HRNetGroup, Japan Foods, Frasers Logistics Trust, Frasers Property, China Aviation Oil

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening