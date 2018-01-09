Ford launching diesel truck to grab fuel economy edge

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Detroit
FORD Motor Co plans to offer a diesel engine version of its bestselling F-150 pickup truck this spring, looking to gain a marketing edge as its main rivals ramp up more efficient pickups of their own.
Ford executives said they expect the F-150 diesel model with a 10-speed
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo