Foreign-cars to pay reciprocal road charge when entering Singapore: LTA

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 12:22
by
From February 15, 2017, all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) of S$6.40 per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.
PHOTO: BERITA HARIAN

FROM February 15, 2017, all foreign-registered cars will have to pay a Reciprocal Road Charge (RRC) of S$6.40 per-entry when they enter Singapore via the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on its website that the RRC mirrors Malaysia's Road Charge of RM20 per entry for non-Malaysia registered cars entering Johor, which was implemented on November 1, 2016.

The RRC will be collected together with the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), toll charges and fixed Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees upon departure at the Tuas or Woodlands Checkpoint.

LTA said it has imposed stiffer penalties on motorists who evade payment of the tolls, fees and charges since August 1, 2016.

First-time offenders are liable to pay a composition sum of S$50, while repeat offenders will have to pay S$100. Motorists who do not pay the composition sum may be charged in court and are liable, on conviction, to a fine not exceeding S$1,000, or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding three months for the first offence.

